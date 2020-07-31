'Leopards can hang on to top flight'
Black Leopards caretaker co-coach Mongezi Bobe is optimistic that they can save the team from relegation.
Bobe and Morgan Shivambu have assumed the reins as joint caretaker coaches at Leopards following the resignation of Alan Clark earlier this week. Their plan now is to save the club from being relegated when the PSL resumes matches from next week
"We believe we can do that (save the club) if we can get support from management and the players as well," Bobe, who had been coaching the club's Multichoice Diski Challenge side, told Sowetan yesterday.
"The plan was already there (to save the team) when we were working with Alan Clark, myself, Morgan and coach [Samuel] Banda ... the technical team as a whole."
Lidoda Duvha are at the bottom of the table with 20 points from 24 matches, three behind AmaZulu, Baroka and Polokwane City who are all battling for survival.
With six matches remaining before the season is concluded, Bobe said the fact that they worked together with the players before will make their job a bit easier.
"It is not going to be easy, but it makes things easy because we understand each other and we've been together for a long time," Bobe said.
"So that's our goal and plan and we believe we can save the team. The training has been good and the vibe among the players has been awesome and everyone is looking forward to the games."
With a week remaining before the restart, Bobe added that they will use the time left to iron out a few things before they travel to Gauteng to conclude the season.
"We got a whole week next week so we will fix everything that needs to be fixed. We've been out for many months and everything won't be that 100%.
But it's in our blood, we will do whatever it takes to save the club."
Leopards will resume their matches without two of their star players Lesedi Kapinga and Joseph Mhlongo, who have both left the club.Kapinga has since joined Mamelodi Sundowns while Mhlongo is still searching for a club.
Leopards begin the programme with a clash against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on August 16.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.