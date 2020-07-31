'Leopards can hang on to top flight'

Black Leopards caretaker co-coach Mongezi Bobe is optimistic that they can save the team from relegation.

Bobe and Morgan Shivambu have assumed the reins as joint caretaker coaches at Leopards following the resignation of Alan Clark earlier this week. Their plan now is to save the club from being relegated when the PSL resumes matches from next week

"We believe we can do that (save the club) if we can get support from management and the players as well," Bobe, who had been coaching the club's Multichoice Diski Challenge side, told Sowetan yesterday.

"The plan was already there (to save the team) when we were working with Alan Clark, myself, Morgan and coach [Samuel] Banda ... the technical team as a whole."

Lidoda Duvha are at the bottom of the table with 20 points from 24 matches, three behind AmaZulu, Baroka and Polokwane City who are all battling for survival.