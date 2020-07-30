Sundowns close to completing deal for SuperSport's Aubrey Modiba: 'Talks are at an advanced stage'

Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have finally broken down SuperSport United’s stiff resistance and are on the verge of signing Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Aubrey Modiba.

An insider close to developments told SowetanLIVE that SuperSport desperately tried their best to hold on to Modiba but a relentless Sundowns just kept on coming.

"Talks are at an advanced stage and I don’t think he will be a SuperSport United player next season because Sundowns are prepared to trigger his buy-out clause‚” said the insider.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is a well-known admirer of the left sided winger and the insider said the wily mentor has finally made up for failing to lure him to Chloorkop on numerous occasions in recent transfer windows.

In January this year United were steadfast as they rejected Sundowns' offer of money plus Lucky Mohomi with the club’s chief executive Stan Matthews insisting at the time that Modiba was not for sale locally.

Modiba told SowetanLIVE in May that he was humbled to be linked with Mosimane's purring machine as the Brazilians regularly compete against the best sides on the continent in the Caf Champions League every year.

“I was humbled that a big continental team like Sundowns made enquiries about me. It showed that I have been doing something right with my football and it will also serves as motivation for me to continue working hard so that I can open more doors like going overseas in the future‚” said Modiba a few months ago.

“Playing in Caf club competitions is something that is important to me. When we played in the Confederation Cup a few seasons ago‚ we lost in the final and I learned a lot from the experience‚” added Modiba on SuperSport’s run to the 2017 Confederation Cup final where they lost to TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo.

If the deal gets over the line‚ Modiba will compete with the likes of Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane who Mosimane alternates on the either wing depending on the opposition.

Sundowns were also interested in signing central midfielder Teboho Mokoena but United are determined to hold on to him for longer after losing influential former captain Dean Furman.