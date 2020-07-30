SA Football Association acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has said that the renewal of the contracts of 18 provincial technical officers (PTOs) is being reviewed‚ and cannot sensibly take place at any rate while football development remains inactive due to Covid-19.

Concerns have been raised from within the organisation that should the two PTOs in each province not continue in their roles‚ this could be a blow to development as they are responsible for coach education and overseeing junior leagues in Safa’s 52 regions and 311 LFAs.

Sources had indicated to SowetanLIVE that Safa not renewing the contracts‚ which ended in March‚ of the well-paid‚ dedicated PTOs had been part of the reason technical director Neil Tovey did not renew his contract at the end of June.

“Let’s clarify it starting with: what was the relationship between the PTOs and the association?” Motlanthe told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists Association.