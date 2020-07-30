An Ace up their sleeve for TTM

Oupa Manyisa has described his time at Mamelodi Sundowns as a memorable one.

As he prepares to start his new chapter in life with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) next season, Manyisa says he will look back at his stay with Sundowns with pride, having won trophies.

The midfielder joined TTM on a two-year-deal after Sundowns decided against exercising their option for an extension. He spent three years at Chloorkop where he won two Absa Premiership medals and a Telkom Knockout title.

"My time with the Masandawana family has come to an end. Three years filled with amazing memories, two league titles, a Telkom Knockout Cup, and most importantly, I got to make friends that will be forever," Manyisa wrote on his social media.

The 31-year-old was limited to just nine appearances across all competitions in the last two seasons, with his last two coming in the CAF Champions League against Cote D'Or last year.

He suffered a long-term Achilles tendon injury in the Shell Helix Cup match against Kaizer Chiefs in October.

"Ace" also took time to thank the club president, Patrice Motsepe, and coach Pitso Mosimane for giving him the opportunity to wear the famous Sundowns jersey.

"Thank you to the chairman, Dr Motsepe, coach Pitso and all the support staff for believing in me and for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime.

"To all supporters, thank you for taking me in as your own and for all the love. Lastly, thank you to my teammates and brothers. I will miss you guys. For one last time, Ka Bo Yellow."

Since he joined Sundowns three years ago, Manyisa has featured in almost 50 competitive matches.

Manyisa together with Joseph Molangoane will hope to revive their careers with the Thohoyandou-based, Limpopo, side which will be campaigning in the PSL next season after purchasing the top-flight status of Bidvest Wits.

Molangoane also signed a two-year-deal with TTM after his contract with Chiefs was not renewed.