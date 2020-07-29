I'm gone, Leopards will be OK - Clark

After resigning from his post as Black Leopards coach just two weeks before the resumption of the league, Alan Clark is positive Lidoda Duvha will avoid relegation without him.

Speaking to Sowetan a day after Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza had announced the Absa Premiership will restart on August 11, Clark disclosed he'd left Leopards to take up an "exciting job" in Europe, without revealing any further detail.

"Yes, I have resigned with immediate effect. I had to see what was going to happen with regards to the resumption of play. I got an exciting coaching opportunity in Europe and I have accepted it," said Clark.

"I will be leaving SA in the next few days with my family. However, I must say that Leopards are ready and I am optimistic that they'll beat the chop, even without me.

"I have been training the team for the past two weeks and all the players are eager to give their best."

Leopards are bottom of the table on 20 points from 24 games. Clark won just one of the five league games he oversaw, with four defeats and a draw, having taken the reigns as a caretaker mentor in January after the club sacked Calvin Johnson, whom he was his deputy.

The outgoing Lidoda Duvha tactician suggested his next gig is a lifetime opportunity. Clark also hinted he'd be coaching a team that has ambitions of competing in the continental club competitions in Europe.