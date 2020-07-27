Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'It’s a new life and we have to adjust and be innovative'

Adapting to life under Covid-19 has been massively challenging and this has forced the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team under coach Pitso Mosimane to explore innovative ways to conduct training sessions.

The Brazilians have been in camp in Rustenburg since sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the go-ahead for non-contact and contact sport to resume training and Mosimane said things have changed.

“It’s a new life and we have to adjust and be innovative‚” said Mosimane.

“We were never trained to train in small groups or observing social distancing‚ the coaching manual has never had that.