Influential defender Ricardo Nascimento will stay on at Mamelodi Sundowns for a further three years after the Pretoria club extended his contract to 2023.

Nascimento‚ who joined the Brazilians in 2016‚ returned to action in January following a long-term groin injury lay-off.

“I feel very happy about the confidence Mamelodi Sundowns has shown in me and my football abilities‚” he said.

“I want to thank the president Dr. Patrice Motsepe‚ the board and the technical team with coach Pitso (Mosimane).

"From the start‚ I was well-received by all the supporters and I want to thank the supporters and my teammates for making me feel so welcome.

"My family and I are enjoying the country and I must certainly say that South Africa is my second home.”

Nascimento has won two league titles and the Caf Super Cup since his arrival at Chloorkop and his contribution has not only been restricted to the heart of defence as he is also skilled at taking penalties.

The Brazilian has scored 13 goals in all competitions since he joined the team in 2016.

“I want to promise Mamelodi Sundowns that I want to help the club win more titles starting with the league and the Nedbank Cup this season. I also want Sundowns to win the Caf Champions League and make more history‚” he concluded.