The Premier Soccer League’s board of governors has resolved to resume the season on August 6, SowetanLIVE has been told.

It is understood the season will get under way with the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where Mamelodi Sundowns take on Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic travel to Baroka.

Absa Premiership match will begin on August 8.

Sowetan is informed that the season will conclude on September 5.

More to follow