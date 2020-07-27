Pitso Mosimane vouches for Sundowns youth

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes that as much as they are being criticised for buying players, they have proved that they can also produce their own from their development.

This after he welcomed youngster Malebogo "Bale" Modise to their first team and said he fits the left-back position perfectly.

Modise was promoted to the first team at the weekend, after coming through their MultiChoice Diski Challenge team. He has signed a five-year contract with the club.

The 21-year-old joins Promise Mkhuma, Keletso Makgalwa, Nicholus Lukhubeni, Harold Majadibodu and Abram Ngcobo among players who had been promoted from the club's youth structures in recent years.

"Modise follows the path of Keletso, he follows the path of Percy Tau, (Motjeka) Madisha, (Sphelele) Mkhulise, Abrahm as a goalkeeper, Nicholus Lukhubeni and Harold Majadibodu," Mosimane said.

"We can mention (the list), they are coming up and sometimes you get criticism because we buy players. It is like we are not promoting, and the players I have been talking about, one is overseas (Tau).

"Some have even played Champions League so, in that space we are doing very well.

"We can proudly say that we are producing players from the youth from our MDC."

Mosimane also reckons Modise has all the tools he needs to challenge the likes of Tebogo Langerman and Lyle Lakay at left-back.

"He plays as a winger, left-back, left-winger. He is easy to convert from left-wing to left-back because he has the quality and a very good left foot.

"He's got speed, he's got height. He loves to play by going up and down on the sides. He plays centre-back also because if you play centre-back it means you know how to defend.

"If you play left-back it means you also know how to defend and it means you know how to attack," Mosimane said.

"Because the quality and the characteristics of our full-backs at Sundowns is Tebogo Langerman, Thapelo Morena, those are the characteristics, Lyle Lakay, you know, those full-backs who overlap. So Bale fits in that space. Bale is young, he's played in the under-20 at the World Cup and under-23, and he's been part of under-17 World Cup also. So it's the right time to bring him over."