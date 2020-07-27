Irvin Khoza confirms PSL return

After weeks of uncertainty, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed their programme will resume on August 8.

Addressing a press conference following a Board of Governors meeting on Monday afternoon, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said both the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship would restart next month following a three-month hiatus brought about by the coronavirus.

First up on the menu will be the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against BidVest Wits, and Baroka take on Bloemfontein Celtic.

All matches will take place in Gauteng, which the league has chosen as the preferred biological safe environment (BSE) as stipulated by government.

Khoza stressed only players and officials who have returned negative Covid-19 tests would be allowed into the BSE.

"You test positive, you're out," he told the televised press conference. He also welcomed the fact that the SA Football Association had started testing match officials for coronavirus.

"It's commendable. They (referees) will also be expected to be in the BSE for the duration of the programme."

Teams are expected to report to the BSE a day before the official start of matches.

Khoza indicated various hotels around Gauteng would host the teams, with only accredited personnel allowed in. The league should conclude on September 5 with the Nedbank Cup final, but Khoza added it could extend by two weeks due to the promotion and relegation playoffs.

League matches should resume by August 11.