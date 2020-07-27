Highlands Park chairman denies sale of club

Highlands Park chairman Brad Kaftel has denied that they have sold the club.

Rumours surfaced at the weekend that the Lions of the North were to be sold to TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi with the price tag put at over R50m, but Kaftel insisted that there's no truth to the claims.

"We've never sat down as a board of directors and said we want to sell the club," Kaftel said yesterday.

"We got into this business because we are passionate about Highlands Park. I played for Highlands Park in 1982, so we got involved with this club as the passionate main supporters.

"I have been with this club since I was 19 and I'm 57 - almost 40 years with this club."

But the chairman admitted that they would consider a good offer if approached.

"We are not putting the club for sale, all we said in the past is that if somebody approaches us with an offer and we have to consider, it will break our hearts, but I suppose financially things are tough, we will have to look at it."