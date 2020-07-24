Tiny Lesedi Kapinga to punch above his weight

After months of speculation, Mamelodi Sundowns finally confirmed the capture of diminutive star Lesedi Kapinga on a five-year-deal yesterday.

Kapinga became the third signing Sundowns made as they continue to strengthen their side ahead of next season. Sundowns have already confirmed the signing of George Maluleka and Grant Margeman.

Kapinga was released by Leopards earlier this week in order to join Sundowns.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane could not hide his excitement as he welcomed Kapinga to their camp in Rustenburg.

"Lesedi is our player, we signed him on [for] free," Mosimane said yesterday.