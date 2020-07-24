Tiny Lesedi Kapinga to punch above his weight
After months of speculation, Mamelodi Sundowns finally confirmed the capture of diminutive star Lesedi Kapinga on a five-year-deal yesterday.
Kapinga became the third signing Sundowns made as they continue to strengthen their side ahead of next season. Sundowns have already confirmed the signing of George Maluleka and Grant Margeman.
Kapinga was released by Leopards earlier this week in order to join Sundowns.
Downs coach Pitso Mosimane could not hide his excitement as he welcomed Kapinga to their camp in Rustenburg.
"Lesedi is our player, we signed him on [for] free," Mosimane said yesterday.
"Good prospect, good player, young guy. We are trying to get as many young players as possible because if you look at our signings besides George Maluleka we are having younger players to come and strengthen the team as back-up for the old players...
"He [Kapinga] is the kind of a player who likes to play combination play. He likes to play one against one, taking defenders on, quick.
"He's got speed also. He fits the profile and I wish him all the best and I hope he makes it. I know the yellow jersey can be heavy for many players we sign and then becomes like a waste.
"We've checked his social life, he ticks the box, and he is a good boy."
The 25-year-old was Leopards' best performer having netted six goals and registered five assists out of 27 matches he played for the Thohoyandou-based outfit before matches were halted in mid-March due to to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mosimane believes he will form a deadly partnership with Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino next season.
"We can't just sign a player for the sake of signing. He must fit on the level of combination play we have dealing with one v ones." Mosimane continued.
Just like Maluleka, Kapinga will play no part in the remaining matches for Sundowns this season and will only start playing in the new season.
