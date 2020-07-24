Khuliso Mudau unfazed by looming axe
Despite being bottom of the Absa Premiership table, instrumental Black Leopards defender Khuliso Mudau is against the potential cancellation of the campaign, believing Lidoda Duvha have what it takes to stave off relegation.
The PSL board of governors (BoG) convenes a crunch meeting today, where the potential nullifying of the season, that's been on hold since mid-March, is believed to be on top of the agenda.
Like it happened in France, where Bafana star Bongani Zungu's Amiens were relegated as a result of being last on the log, the cancellation of the campaign could condemn the bottom side, Leopards in this case, to an unprecedented relegation.
However, another options to avoid this is to scrap promotion in the second tier, a route that would likely invite nasty legal implications from leading clubs like table-toppers Cape Town City. Others see this as a perfect opportunity to just enlarge the league to be an 18-team contest.
Majority of club owners are said to be against this option because it would mean slashing of monthly grants to accommodate two more outfits.
In the midst of this, Mudau isn't concerned that Leopards are 16th on the table, insisting the fair way to conclude the season was to return to the pitch.
The Venda club, which boast a strong fan base at home, have collected just 20 points from 24 matches.
"Why cancel the season? We've seen in other leagues that playing behind closed doors is working, so let's do the same. Football is about hard work. I believe that if we can double our effort we can beat relegation.
"I don't see us going down, we want to fight on the field. So let's play in that biologically safe environment [which is Gauteng]."
Mudau has been one of a few Leopards' standout performers amid the team's struggles. The 25-year-old right-back is rumoured to be courted by Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport.
"I'm a Leopards player, that's the only thing that matters."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.