Khuliso Mudau unfazed by looming axe

Despite being bottom of the Absa Premiership table, instrumental Black Leopards defender Khuliso Mudau is against the potential cancellation of the campaign, believing Lidoda Duvha have what it takes to stave off relegation.

The PSL board of governors (BoG) convenes a crunch meeting today, where the potential nullifying of the season, that's been on hold since mid-March, is believed to be on top of the agenda.

Like it happened in France, where Bafana star Bongani Zungu's Amiens were relegated as a result of being last on the log, the cancellation of the campaign could condemn the bottom side, Leopards in this case, to an unprecedented relegation.

However, another options to avoid this is to scrap promotion in the second tier, a route that would likely invite nasty legal implications from leading clubs like table-toppers Cape Town City. Others see this as a perfect opportunity to just enlarge the league to be an 18-team contest.