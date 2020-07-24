Soccer

Khuliso Mudau unfazed by looming axe

By Sihle Ndebele - 24 July 2020 - 09:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Khuliso Mudau of Black Leopards./Ashley Vlotman/ Gallo Images
Khuliso Mudau of Black Leopards./Ashley Vlotman/ Gallo Images

Despite being bottom of the Absa Premiership table, instrumental Black Leopards defender Khuliso Mudau is against the potential cancellation of the campaign, believing Lidoda Duvha have what it takes to stave off relegation.

The PSL board of governors (BoG) convenes a crunch meeting today, where the potential nullifying of the season, that's been on hold since mid-March, is believed to be on top of the agenda.

Like it happened in France, where Bafana star Bongani Zungu's Amiens were relegated as a result of being last on the log, the cancellation of the campaign could condemn the bottom side, Leopards in this case, to an unprecedented relegation.

However, another options to avoid this is to scrap promotion in the second tier, a route that would likely invite nasty legal implications from leading clubs like table-toppers Cape Town City. Others see this as a perfect opportunity to just enlarge the league to be an 18-team contest.

Orlando Pirates tame Leopards with last-gasp own goal

Pirates on song ahead of derby.
Sport
5 months ago

Majority of club owners are said to be against this option because it would mean slashing of monthly grants to accommodate two more outfits.

In the midst of this, Mudau isn't concerned that Leopards are 16th on the table, insisting the fair way to conclude the season was to return to the pitch.

The Venda club, which boast a strong fan base at home, have collected just 20 points from 24 matches.

"Why cancel the season? We've seen in other leagues that playing behind closed doors is working, so let's do the same. Football is about hard work. I believe that if we can double our effort we can beat relegation.

"I don't see us going down, we want to fight on the field. So let's play in that biologically safe environment [which is Gauteng]."

Mudau has been one of a few Leopards' standout performers amid the team's struggles. The 25-year-old right-back is rumoured to be courted by Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport.

"I'm a Leopards player, that's the only thing that matters."

Kaizer Chiefs held by Black Leopards in Thohoyandou

Black Leopards held Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-1 draw in their exciting Absa Premiership encounter at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
6 months ago

Sundowns cut Chiefs lead at the top to five points with two matches in hand

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to third spot on the log standings following a highly entertaining 2-1 Absa Premiership win over Black Leopards at ...
Sport
9 months ago

Gift Motupa an injury doubt for Wits' tricky away trip to Black Leopards

Gift Motupa will likely miss out on a chance to get back among the goals again as he is struggling with a groin injury and could miss out on BidVest ...
Sport
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X