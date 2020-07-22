George Chigova not worried about his stay at Polokwane City

Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova is reluctant to think about his future beyond the current season, insisting his sole focus was on helping the team avoid relegation.

As his contract was expiring at the end of June, Chigova penned a two-month deal to conclude the season with Polokwane. This could mean the Zimbabwe keeper's long-term future may lie away from Rise and Shine.

"The club wanted me to finish the season with them and that was also my wish, so I signed a two-month extension. The club is happy with me, I have been here for the past five years and I am happy to be here, so I accepted the deal to finish the season here," Chigova told Sowetan.

"The fact that the club gave me two months shows that they love me, so I must continue to deliver on the pitch. My main focus is to play the remaining matches and fight to save the club from relegation.