George Chigova not worried about his stay at Polokwane City
Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova is reluctant to think about his future beyond the current season, insisting his sole focus was on helping the team avoid relegation.
As his contract was expiring at the end of June, Chigova penned a two-month deal to conclude the season with Polokwane. This could mean the Zimbabwe keeper's long-term future may lie away from Rise and Shine.
"The club wanted me to finish the season with them and that was also my wish, so I signed a two-month extension. The club is happy with me, I have been here for the past five years and I am happy to be here, so I accepted the deal to finish the season here," Chigova told Sowetan.
"The fact that the club gave me two months shows that they love me, so I must continue to deliver on the pitch. My main focus is to play the remaining matches and fight to save the club from relegation.
"Regarding the new deal, I don't want to think about it now... It's something I'll entertain at the end of the season."
Chigova joined Polokwane from SuperSport United in 2015, having arrived at Matsatsantsa from his native Zimbabwean side Dynamos in 2012. "Polokwane have been good to me. I am enjoying everything here. But football is a game of growth and new opportunities, so let's just see what happens at the end of the season."
Rise and Shine occupy the 14th spot on Absa Premiership table with 23 points from 24 games. Chigova, 29, is confident they'll survive.
"Since we resumed training, we've been working very hard to make sure we hit the ground running when we restart games.
"The belief that we'll beat relegation is there," said the man who's played 16 league games and conceded 23 times, with three clean sheets this season.
