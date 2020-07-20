Steve Barker upbeat about good end despite losing key players

Despite losing three of his key players, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker remains upbeat that his side will still finish the season in a good position.

Barker lost Iqraam Rayners who joined SuperSport United, while veteran defender Morgan Gould's contract was not renewed. Goalkeeper Boy de Jong has since returned to the Netherlands to be with his family following the coronavirus outbreak.

"At the time of lockdown, Boy had a young family and he was in SA while back home the virus was spreading," Barker said in an online press conference with Safja.

"He was concerned about his family so it was a decision based on that, he was not sure when to leave the country.

"As it stands, had he stayed, he would still be in SA and not able to fly back home. So we mutually agreed that it will be best for everyone that he returns home. Our goalkeeping department has been stretched a bit in terms of not having him.

"But we still have Lee Langeveldt and Keegan Pool in that department and we are confident that we are still strong enough."