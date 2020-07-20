Steve Barker upbeat about good end despite losing key players
Despite losing three of his key players, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker remains upbeat that his side will still finish the season in a good position.
Barker lost Iqraam Rayners who joined SuperSport United, while veteran defender Morgan Gould's contract was not renewed. Goalkeeper Boy de Jong has since returned to the Netherlands to be with his family following the coronavirus outbreak.
"At the time of lockdown, Boy had a young family and he was in SA while back home the virus was spreading," Barker said in an online press conference with Safja.
"He was concerned about his family so it was a decision based on that, he was not sure when to leave the country.
"As it stands, had he stayed, he would still be in SA and not able to fly back home. So we mutually agreed that it will be best for everyone that he returns home. Our goalkeeping department has been stretched a bit in terms of not having him.
"But we still have Lee Langeveldt and Keegan Pool in that department and we are confident that we are still strong enough."
Iqraam made 22 appearances for Barker's side scoring five goals and was involved in six assists. But Barker said they were not going to keep a player whose heart was elsewhere.
"Iqraam has done a sterling job last season and this campaign. So yes, it is a loss for us but at the same time, his heart was set on being at SuperSport and we didn't feel the need to keep the player here if he wanted to be elsewhere.
"In terms of Morgan, it was the fact that his contract came to an end and we still had other four centre-backs at the club and we just felt that those we have had been playing matches lately. We felt that we needed to make that decision. Morgan was massive for us when he came to the club. He helped us a lot off the field with the youngsters as well as on the field with his performance."
Gould made 11 appearances but his contract was not renewed.
Barker added that they have since promoted four players from their Multichoice Diski Challenge team to help them.
With six matches to go, Stellies were 11th with 27 points when the lockdown forced the league's suspension.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.