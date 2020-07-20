Soccer

Bolivian Football Federation President dies after catching Covid-19

By AFP - 20 July 2020 - 10:08
In this file photo taken on October 03, 2019 the president of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), Cesar Salinas attend sa ceremony in which the FBF took possession of the land where it will build the national team headquarters in La Paz.
Image: AIZAR RALDES / AFP

The president of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), Cesar Salinas, died on Sunday after being hospitalized with Covid-19 earlier this month, officials said.

The federation confirmed his death in a statement that highlighted his "dedication and commitment to national and international football."

Salinas, 58, had chaired the FBF since 2018.

He was a director of The Strongest in La Paz, a century-old Bolivian soccer institution.

His wife, head of the same club, also tested positive for Covid-19.

"My condolences to the family and friends of Cesar Salinas, president of the Bolivian Football Federation. They have all my support in these hard times," wrote the interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, on Twitter.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said: "Conmebol and the South American soccer family deeply regret the death."

Salinas had recently met with authorities to plan restarting football in Bolivia after the virus coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

With 11 million inhabitants, Bolivia has registered 58,136 cases and 2,106 deaths.

