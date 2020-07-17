Ashley Du Preez keen to fill void left by Rayners

With one of their leading scorers Iqraam Rayners having left for SuperSport United, promising Stellenbosch striker Ashley Du Preez is determined to step up to the plate.

Rayners linked up with Matsatsantsa last month, having had penned a pre-contract with the Tshwane side. The 2018/19 second-tier Golden Boot winner had already netted five goals and managed six assists for Stellies this season.

Despite the fact that there are still experienced strikers Waseem Isaacs and Ryan Moon, who have scored seven and four league goals respectively thus far, ahead of him in the pecking order, Du Preez feels Rayners's exit gives him a chance to prove himself.

"Iqraam was a very good striker for us and when he was here I had to fight to make sure I keep him on the bench but it didn't happen because he was brilliant," Du Preez, from Eikendal in Stellenbosch, told Sowetan this week.