Ashley Du Preez keen to fill void left by Rayners
With one of their leading scorers Iqraam Rayners having left for SuperSport United, promising Stellenbosch striker Ashley Du Preez is determined to step up to the plate.
Rayners linked up with Matsatsantsa last month, having had penned a pre-contract with the Tshwane side. The 2018/19 second-tier Golden Boot winner had already netted five goals and managed six assists for Stellies this season.
Despite the fact that there are still experienced strikers Waseem Isaacs and Ryan Moon, who have scored seven and four league goals respectively thus far, ahead of him in the pecking order, Du Preez feels Rayners's exit gives him a chance to prove himself.
"Iqraam was a very good striker for us and when he was here I had to fight to make sure I keep him on the bench but it didn't happen because he was brilliant," Du Preez, from Eikendal in Stellenbosch, told Sowetan this week.
"Now I feel I will play more. But I know that his departure doesn't mean I must just relax. I won't just walk into the [starting] 11 because we have other quality strikers in the team, but I am committed to taking the baton from Rayners and proving my mettle."
Du Preez, who turned 22 yesterday, also shared his excitement at finally returning to training. Before the league was halted by the coronavirus mid-March, Du Preez had started three of the six games he was part of for the Cape Winelands outfit.
"We started training last week. The feeling is amazing... Imagine how hard it was to keep fit under lockdown," said the Stellenbosch marksman.
"As a footballer, nothing feels as good as running on the pitch. Now I am looking forward to competitive football, hoping it returns soon."
After 24 matches, Stellies had collected 27 points. They occupy 11th spot on the log and are four points off the relegation zone.
