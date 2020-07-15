'We express ourselves when we showboat'

Golden Arrows dribbling wizard Ntsako Makhubela has shot down criticism of doing tricks with the ball during match as unsporting behaviour.

Showboating has a deep history in SA football, which was taken to new levels in 1970s by tricks which included Jomo Sono standing on the ball. In the 80s Professor Ngubane led a new generation of tricksters who bamboozled opponents.

From 1990s upwards players like Steve Lekoelea, Thabo Mooki, Jabu Mahlangu and Emmanuel 'Scara' Ngobese took over the entertainment duties for fans during matches, attracting criticsm by purists along the way.

In January this year, Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe drew Pitso Mosimane's ire when he stepped on the ball during their 1-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Sundowns coach felt the Pirates star lacked respect for opponents, but Makaringe, defended his approach by demanding that players be left alone to express themselves with the ball.