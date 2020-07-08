Zlatan fires Milan comeback as Juventus miss chance to stretch lead

Juventus wasted the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of Serie A as the defending champions blew a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 at a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired AC Milan on Tuesday, after second-placed Lazio's shock defeat at Lecce.

Maurizio Sarri's men led through goals from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo early in the second half, but were then blown away by a brilliant Milan display as Ibrahimovic scored and had an assist.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli, who could reportedly be sacked at the end of the season, saw his side boost their hopes of European qualification by moving above Roma and Napoli into fifth.

"I am not remotely thinking about August 3 or the future. I am thinking of the next game," Pioli told DAZN.

"There have been some tough moments, but I love what I do."