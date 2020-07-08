Cole Alexander opens door to United return
Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander is open for a move back to SuperSport United if that opportunity comes his way.
SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews revealed recently that Alexander can be a perfect replacement for departed midfielder Dean Furman. Initially, Matsatsantsa had earmarked Thabang Monare to replace Furman, but with Monare seemingly reluctant, they have turned to former player Alexander.
Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have bought the status of Wits and will relocate to Limpopo after the conclusion of the Covid-19 disrupted season.
Alexander, who played for SuperSport in 2016, has made it clear that he is not willing to move to Venda as that will have an impact on his life. He is hoping to stay in Gauteng and is ready to listen to offers from clubs in the province.
"Look, SuperSport haven't engaged with me yet and I haven't spoken to Stan Mathews," Alexander told Sowetan yesterday.
"Yeah, I have been with SuperSport in the past and I have always said that they are a good club, I enjoyed my time there. I have big respect for the club and I would consider going back if the opportunity comes my way."
The 30-year-old midfielder has also been linked with a move to Stellenbosch, who are believed to have made an offer to Wits to lure him to Cape Town.
Alexander is still contracted to Wits until June next year and insists that no team has spoken to him yet with the possibility of joining them.
"I'm still contracted to Wits and I'm left with one year. So no team has approached me or anything," Alexander continued.
"As players, we want to work and this Covid-19 affected everyone in the country. We are just waiting to return and to play, that's all."
The midfielder has built a solid reputation for himself over the years, having come through the Ajax Cape Town youth academy before going on to play for the likes of Chippa United, Polokwane City and SuperSport.
He has more than 200 top-flight appearances under his belt and it's not surprising that he has attracted interest from former team SuperSport.
