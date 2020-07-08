Cole Alexander opens door to United return

Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander is open for a move back to SuperSport United if that opportunity comes his way.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews revealed recently that Alexander can be a perfect replacement for departed midfielder Dean Furman. Initially, Matsatsantsa had earmarked Thabang Monare to replace Furman, but with Monare seemingly reluctant, they have turned to former player Alexander.

Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have bought the status of Wits and will relocate to Limpopo after the conclusion of the Covid-19 disrupted season.

Alexander, who played for SuperSport in 2016, has made it clear that he is not willing to move to Venda as that will have an impact on his life. He is hoping to stay in Gauteng and is ready to listen to offers from clubs in the province.

"Look, SuperSport haven't engaged with me yet and I haven't spoken to Stan Mathews," Alexander told Sowetan yesterday.

"Yeah, I have been with SuperSport in the past and I have always said that they are a good club, I enjoyed my time there. I have big respect for the club and I would consider going back if the opportunity comes my way."