Themba Zwane eager to help Downs win 10th league trophy

Influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane says he is motivated by a burning desire to win a record 10th Absa premiership title with the Brazilians.

Zwane could not help but salivate on the possibility of helping Sundowns to a 10th PSL title and his fourth since he arrived at Chloorkop almost a decade ago.

"It would mean a lot to me," Zwane said.

Zwane has enjoyed a successful spell at the club where he has won a whooping eight trophies.