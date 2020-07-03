Soccer

Themba Zwane eager to help Downs win 10th league trophy

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 03 July 2020 - 11:48
Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane. /Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane says he is motivated by a burning desire to win a record 10th Absa premiership title with the Brazilians.

Zwane could not help but salivate on the possibility of helping Sundowns to a 10th PSL title and his fourth since he arrived at Chloorkop almost a decade ago.

"It would mean a lot to me," Zwane said.

Zwane has enjoyed a successful spell at the club where he has won a whooping eight trophies.

He boasts three league championship titles, CAF Champions League and Super Cup titles, two Telkom Knockout cups and one Nedbank Cup in his trophy cabinet.

"When I came to Sundowns in 2011, I told myself that I wanted to create history. To be honest, I was ready for anything and I have managed to handle the pressure because I knew what people expected from me. I am expected to deliver at all times," said Zwane.

The Bafana Bafana international has once again proved to be a vital cog in Mosimane's Sundowns machine this season and he is one of a few players at the club to have featured in more than 30 matches in all competitions.

"The secret is that you need to be consistent and work hard. Remember that at Sundowns we have a lot of quality players and if you don't perform, then someone will take your place," he explained.

