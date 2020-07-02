West Ham stun Chelsea, Aubameyang fires Arsenal revival

West Ham United rocked Chelsea's top-four hopes and boosted their survival bid with a dramatic 3-2 win, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal climbed back into European contention with a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich City on Wednesday.

Chelsea were hoping to take advantage of third-placed Leicester City's 2-1 defeat at Everton earlier in the day, but instead the Blues were beaten for the first time since the Premier League restart.

West Ham were denied the opening goal at the London Stadium when VAR ruled Michail Antonio was offside as he lay on the ground while Tomas Soucek slotted home.

Willian fired Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot five minutes before half-time after Issa Diop tripped Christian Pulisic.

Soucek headed home in first-half stoppage time as West Ham finally scored their first goal since the restart.