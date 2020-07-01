Tinkler unfazed by players exodus
Eric Tinkler has been left emotionless after seeing Siyanda Xulu leave Maritzburg United, that is if his response to his key defender's departure is anything to go by.
"It has nothing to do with me being disappointed," Tinkler said when asked if he is disappointed to see Xulu leave.
"Siyanda is someone who came with quite a reputation, the record and for the club, it was going to be difficult to retain his services. Also remember, it's a financial decision."
The Team of Choice announced Xulu's departure after his deal expired yesterday, with finance being the reason for not renewing his stay.
The 28-year-old has been an integral part of the United set-up ever since he joined them from Kaizer Chiefs in 2017.
He helped them reach the Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Free State Stars in 2018 and this season's Telkom Knockout where they were edged 1-2 by Mamelodi Sundowns. He was also a defender of the season when Maritzburg finished their highest, fourth in 2017-18 campaign.
This year, he played 16 matches in all competitions for Tinkler's men. With another key defender Rushine de Reuck also rumored to be on his way out to top teams in Gauteng, Tinkler insists he is not losing any sleep about the possibility of losing him.
Xulu has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Sundowns but his manager Paul Mitchell says they have not spoken to anyone yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We are just looking at different things at the moment but we are not clear to complete on anything," Mitchell told Sowetan.
"He had a wonderful [run] with Maritzburg and now we must look for other things."
