Tinkler unfazed by players exodus

Eric Tinkler has been left emotionless after seeing Siyanda Xulu leave Maritzburg United, that is if his response to his key defender's departure is anything to go by.

"It has nothing to do with me being disappointed," Tinkler said when asked if he is disappointed to see Xulu leave.

"Siyanda is someone who came with quite a reputation, the record and for the club, it was going to be difficult to retain his services. Also remember, it's a financial decision."

The Team of Choice announced Xulu's departure after his deal expired yesterday, with finance being the reason for not renewing his stay.

The 28-year-old has been an integral part of the United set-up ever since he joined them from Kaizer Chiefs in 2017.

He helped them reach the Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Free State Stars in 2018 and this season's Telkom Knockout where they were edged 1-2 by Mamelodi Sundowns. He was also a defender of the season when Maritzburg finished their highest, fourth in 2017-18 campaign.