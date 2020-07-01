Ntseki to outline plans for Bafana
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki appears to have no idea of his next step following the postponement of the Africa Cup of Nations by CAF yesterday.
CAF confirmed yesterday that the Afcon which was supposed to be hosted by Cameroon next year from January 9, has been postponed to January 2022. This is due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe.
Asked how this will have an impact on his plans going forward, Ntseki said that would be revealed today through a virtual press conference.
"I heard about it and I've seen the media release from CAF but we are still [going] to interact and talk about it with my media department and my bosses," Ntseki told Sowetan yesterday.
"We've never spoken about it and we've never interacted on our position regarding the announcement made by CAF.
"We will be able to talk to the media by tomorrow (today)."
Bafana were second in Group C with three points from two matches, tied with Sudan when the qualifiers were postponed in March. They still have to play four matches with the top two teams in all the groups qualifying for the tournament.
Ghana lead the group with six points from the same number of matches while Sao Tome and Principe are at the bottom.
Yesterday's decision could also mean that the 2023 tournament scheduled for Ivory Coast will likely be pushed back as well.
CAF also confirmed that the 2020 African Nations Championships has been moved to next year, while the CAF Champions League semi-final will now just be one game instead of two-legged ties and the same will apply for Confederation Cup.
The 2020 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) has also been cancelled.
