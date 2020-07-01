Ntseki to outline plans for Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki appears to have no idea of his next step following the postponement of the Africa Cup of Nations by CAF yesterday.

CAF confirmed yesterday that the Afcon which was supposed to be hosted by Cameroon next year from January 9, has been postponed to January 2022. This is due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe.

Asked how this will have an impact on his plans going forward, Ntseki said that would be revealed today through a virtual press conference.

"I heard about it and I've seen the media release from CAF but we are still [going] to interact and talk about it with my media department and my bosses," Ntseki told Sowetan yesterday.

"We've never spoken about it and we've never interacted on our position regarding the announcement made by CAF.