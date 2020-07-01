Bafana cap not a worry for Thabo Nodada

Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada does not feel hard done by the fact that he has not received a Bafana Bafana cap yet, despite his name being mentioned for national team call-ups far more regularly than he gets one.

Nodada, 25, puts the fact that he has had one call-up to the situation where he hit commanding form relatively recently in his career, then hit injury.

He said he felt the call-up he received, without playing, from then coach Stuart Baxter for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles, was a just reward as he had started to boss the midfield for City around then.

Nodada was asked if he feels he could have had more call-ups as the Bafana head coaching baton has been passed from Baxter to incumbent Molefi Ntseki.

"Not right now. As we speak, no," he responded.