Bafana cap not a worry for Thabo Nodada
Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada does not feel hard done by the fact that he has not received a Bafana Bafana cap yet, despite his name being mentioned for national team call-ups far more regularly than he gets one.
Nodada, 25, puts the fact that he has had one call-up to the situation where he hit commanding form relatively recently in his career, then hit injury.
He said he felt the call-up he received, without playing, from then coach Stuart Baxter for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles, was a just reward as he had started to boss the midfield for City around then.
Nodada was asked if he feels he could have had more call-ups as the Bafana head coaching baton has been passed from Baxter to incumbent Molefi Ntseki.
"Not right now. As we speak, no," he responded.
"No, I think if you look at my progression to when I really started putting a stamp in the midfield, I think you'd take it to midway through [former City coach] Benni McCarthy's first season [2017-18].
"That's when I really was on the mark and really was performing; I then got my chance.
"I didn't play, but the coach at the time acknowledged my efforts and gave me the call-up.
"And then you move from there - the guys went to the Africa Cup of Nations finals [in Egypt in June 2019], and I was injured. I feel like I really had a great shot had I not gotten injured ."
