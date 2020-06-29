Wits pull out of South African football after 99 years

Bidvest Wits, formed in 1921 and the oldest club in the South African Premiership this season, have been sold just one year before they would have celebrated their centenary.

The Johannesburg side, whose 5,000-seat stadium lies in the campus of the University of the Witwatersrand, have been bought by a businessman from the northern Limpopo province.

Sponsors Bidvest, a South African services, trading and distribution company with more than 120,000 employees, gave no official reason for the sale.

New owner Masala Mulaudzi reportedly paid between 35 and 40 million rand ($2-2.3m/1.8-2m euros) after selling a second-tier club he owned.

He plans to relocate Wits to Makhado, a town 435 kilometres (270 miles) north of Johannesburg and build a complex including training facilities, offices and accommodation for players.

But none of the current Wits squad nor highly successful coach Gavin Hunt will be moving as Mulaudzi has admitted he does not have the financial resources to pay their salaries.

Hunt, the best modern-era South African coach not to have handled the national team, reportedly earns about 600,000 rand a month.