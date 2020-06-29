Kaizer Chiefs have made the surprising announcement that forgotten attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has agreed to a one-year extension to his contract.

Ntshangase's decision to stay on at Naturena will come as a surprise‚ given his extended stay on the sidelines‚ but it could be a calculated move by AmaKhosi as they are appealing the crippling transfer ban that was handed by Fifa over former player Andriamirado ’Dax’ Andrianarimanana.

Ntshangase has seen little action since joining Chiefs from Baroka FC at the beginning of 2018 and if AmaKhosi are banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows‚ he may well be a key addition for the side even from the bench.

“Foremost‚ I am emotional about it.

"I want to thank the chairman for this opportunity. I want to thank everyone involved in seeing that I can still contribute to this immense institution‚” Ntshangase said on Monday.