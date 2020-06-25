Owen Da Gama feels sorry for Hunt

Gavin Hunt has found a sympathiser in Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama following the sale of Bidvest Wits.

Da Gama is feeling sorry for Hunt because like him, he too was left wondering about his future after the sale of Silver Stars more than a decade ago.

Hunt was told to look for new employment by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) who have bought Wits status. The coach was told by the new owners that his salary was too high.

The club will relocate to Limpopo in the new season and will be playing in Thohoyandou Stadium.

Even though Da Gama was kept as a coach when Silver Stars sold their shares to Platinum Stars in 2007, he still feels the pain Hunt, together with Wits players, are going through at the moment.

"It is very difficult. I had a little bit of that taste when Silver Stars was sold to Platinum Stars; players had to relocate and all that," Da Gama said.

"I understand a little bit about that; it is not very easy on Gavin and all the players."