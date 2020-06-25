Soccer

Leeds United remove cardboard cutout of bin Laden from stands

By Reuters - 25 June 2020 - 09:02
A detailed view of a corner flag prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have removed a cardboard cutout of former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from the stands at Elland Road after it was spotted in a photo posted on Twitter, British media have reported.

With no spectators allowed into stadiums as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, many English clubs are giving fans the chance to send in photos and have cutouts put on the seats instead.

The BBC quoted Leeds as saying they will "ensure there are no more offensive images" in the stands before Saturday's game against Fulham.

Australian media reported earlier this month that a cutout of British serial killer Harold Shipman was spotted in the stands of a National Rugby League game between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights. 

