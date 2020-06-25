Coach Dan Malesela has sent a ‘come and get me’ message to Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi and said he is willing to return to the Port Elizabeth club immediately should the call come.

“If they really want me‚ they must call me to tell that they want me and when should I start‚” Malesela told SowetanLIVE on Thursday.

“The only thing I can do at the moment is to wait for their call.

"I am hoping that when they call it is not too late because the team needs to be properly prepared for the remaining matches as they have not played competitive football in a long time.”

If Malesela gets the call from Mpengesi and they agree on terms‚ it will be his third stint as head coach of the Eastern Cape side.

The well-travelled mentor insisted that he has no problems working with the notoriously trigger-happy Mpengesi and would jump at the chance to return to Port Elizabeth.

“I know people will say 'why is Dan going back to Chippa'‚ but if you really look at it‚ and irrespective of what I have done in football‚ he is the only one who is giving me a chance in the PSL‚" he said.

"No one has given me a chance in the PSL and besides that he knows that the only major successes the club had in the PSL were when I was there.

"The only time Chippa made the top eight was with me‚ and the first time they hit the three semifinals was with me. The most recent semifinal appearance was also with me.

“To those people who say why am I willing to go back there after what happened in the past‚ the reality is that I have to work like anyone else.

"I cannot be sitting at home with grudges of things that happened in the past."