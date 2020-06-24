Farouk Khan calls for more SA young exports

Farouk Khan's Stars of Africa Academy has sent some players overseas at a very young age, and he believes this is the only way to improve SA's football national teams.

Some of his exports who left these shores when they were teens include May Mahlangu, Luther Singh, Thibang Phete and Tlotlo Leepile, who all are still based in Europe, but the highly regarded development coach yearns to see more follow suit.

While Khan worked hard to convince the players and their immediate families to take the risk of pursuing a career abroad, he bemoaned the cynicism that's always associated with exporting young talent.

"I truly believe the only way to get our standard higher is to export more young players," Khan told Sowetan. "And you don't have to send them to the big leagues, because it's tough to make it in the English Premiership, La Liga or the Bundesliga."

Rather, Khan believes, sending players to countries such as Portugal and Sweden will do a whole lot of good to the SA national sides.