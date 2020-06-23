Minister still assessing PSL's action proposal

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will need to provide further assurances to the minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa before training can resume and, moreover, satisfy the health department that players will not be at risk from the coronavirus.

The PSL has for the past week been waiting for Mthethwa to give it the green light for teams to return to training.

The football body submitted its plans a fortnight ago on the Covid-19 compliances it will put in place for teams to follow.

In an e-mailed response to Sowetan, Mthethwa detailed what was delaying the resumption of training among PSL players.

"The department is assessing the plans submitted by sport federations after the gazetting of the directives on 11 June," Mthethwa said.

"Approval is not automatic. It depends on a number of factors, such as completeness of the plans, the adequacy of supporting information, etc."