'Reborn' Atalanta lift devastated Bergamo, Inter stay on Euro trail

Atalanta, inspired by the message "I will be reborn, you will be reborn", brought Serie A football back to Bergamo in style on Sunday following the coronavirus lockdown with a 4-1 victory over Sassuolo as Inter Milan enjoyed a 2-1 victory against Sampdoria.

Bergamo was badly hit by the virus, with the city, situated in the northern Lombardy region of which Milan is the capital, at the epicentre of Italy's Covid-19 crisis.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side hosted rivals Sassuolo behind closed doors in their Gewiss Stadium in a match played in memory of the city's thousands of virus victims.

Duvan Zapata scored a brace with Berat Djimsiti also on target as Sassuolo's Mehdi Bourabia turned into his own net, before pulling a goal back deep into injury time.

The province of Bergamo suffered 6,000 more deaths than usual during the Covid-19 outbreak, including 670 in Bergamo city which has a population of around 122,000.