Bloemfontein Celtic confirm Given Mashikinya has tested positive for Covid-19

Bloemfontein Celtic have confirmed that midfielder Given Mashikinya has tested positive for Covid-19.

The club revealed in a statement on Monday afternoon that Mashikinya’s results came back positive after they conducted tests on players last week in preparation for the safe return to non-contact training.

"Bloemfontein Celtic can confirm that after we have conducted Covid-19 tests on Friday 19 June 2020 one player (Given Mashikinya) has tested positive‚” read the Celtic statement.

“The player was and still is asymptomatic and is currently in isolation for the next 14 days.

"In accordance with relevant protocols‚ NHI has been notified of the case by the club.

"We urge everybody to continue practising safe and healthy measures to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”