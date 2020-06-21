Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi dies from Covid-19

Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi died on Sunday from complications linked to Covid-19, the health ministry said, just hours before he was to be flown for treatment in Jordan.

Radhi, 56, scored what remains Iraq's only Fifa World Cup finals goal in 1986 against Belgium.

He had been hospitalised last week in Baghdad after testing positive for coronavirus but had checked out on Thursday after his condition improved.

But he relapsed a few hours later and was readmitted but passed away early on Sunday.

In a video reportedly from his hospital bed on Saturday, Radhi could be seen struggling to breathe as medics in full protective gear try to treat him.

"Sometimes it's hard to breathe but that's normal," he could be heard telling the medical team, his voice strained.