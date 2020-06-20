Soccer

Barca hand opportunity to Real Madrid after Sevilla stalemate

By afp.com - 20 June 2020 - 10:30
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and CD Leganes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 30, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona made the first slip in the title race since La Liga's return by drawing 0-0 against Sevilla on Friday and handing Real Madrid the chance to regain top spot this weekend.

After their emphatic 3-0 win over Valencia on Thursday, Madrid will move level on points with Barca if they beat Real Sociedad on Sunday and go above the Catalans due to their superior record head-to-head.

Sevilla, in third, and Valencia, in eighth, always looked capable of shifting the dynamic at the top of the table, with Madrid capitalising to climb back to the summit for the first time since they beat Barcelona on March 1.

