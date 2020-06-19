'Patrice Motsepe's money did not make me', Pitso Mosimane says

Pitso Mosimane says his success as a coach would still have been possible even without Patrice Motsepe's financial backing.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach has transformed himself into the most successful coach in SA in recent times, with his cup haul including four Premiership titles in the past six years, and a CAF Champions League.

But some have questioned if Mosimane would have enjoyed success at a club with modest resources, seeking to reduce his accomplishments merely to Sundowns owner Motsepe's generosity with a blank cheque that allows the coach to recruit top players.

"I have always had a vision," Mosimane told Sowetan. "When I was at SuperSport United [from 2001 to 2007], I took the team to the CAF Champions League group stages. We made six cup finals in a row. Where were those millions of rand then? People talk of the millions today, and not of the fact that when I took over SuperSport they were in the relegation zone."

He pointed out that even Sundowns were struggling before he took charge in December 2012, having found them languishing in a lowly position and trophy-less for seven years.