Inspired duo cherishes being part of World Cup

The legacy of the 2010 Fifa World Cup will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of South Africans fans for generations.

As the country celebrates the global showpiece's 10th-year anniversary and Youth Month, we remember the young volunteers and player escorts who ensured its success. There were in total of 1,300 volunteers and player escorts.

One of them is Keamogetswe Mbele. The 18-year-old, who was a player-escort at Africa's first World Cup, said the showpiece event taught him a lesson that he still lives with today.

"I think the World Cup taught me that dreams can become a reality. Your dreams do not have to be limited. As Africans, it shows us that we are capable of doing whatever we put our minds to," said the grade 11 learner at Northcliff High School who plans to be a mechanical engineer in future.

"We literally hosted the whole world. It shows that as Africans we can achieve great things."

Mbele has come a long way from that bright-eyed eight-year-old who walked out players such as Maicon of Brazil and Ivorian defender Kolo Toure. Mbele said it feels unbelievable to have rubbed shoulders with some of the most elite footballers in the world.

"Because I was younger, I don't think I realised the gravity of the moment. It is was a big deal. All eyes were on the country and I was a part of it," he said.

Another young person who played a role at the World Cup is Thando Sithole. The 26-year-old from Silverton, Pretoria, was a volunteer.

She said: "I am an events organiser today and I can say that the World Cup played a role in my career choice. It is was literally the biggest event in the world and I was there."