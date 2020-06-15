Watford's Troy Deeney claims every team has 'one gay player'

Watford striker Troy Deeney believes there is probably "one gay player in every football team".

Deeney suspects gay footballers are worried about the scrutiny that would follow if they reveal their sexuality while still playing.

But the 31-year-old claims one top player coming out would lead to others following their lead.

Talking on the BBC's Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast, Deeney said: "I would go on record saying that there is probably one gay or bi-person in every football team.