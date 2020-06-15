Benni open to reconciling with Comitis: friendships are far more important than anything else
Benni McCarthy says he and his ex-chairman John Comitis have not communicated since he was fired as coach from Cape Town City in November‚ but that he would feel a sit-down was necessary at some stage because “friendship is more important”.
Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer admitted he and Comitis had not parted on the best of terms when McCarthy was fired after a run of just two wins in 18 games.
Comitis had given the ex-FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker his first head coaching opportunity.
McCarthy rewarded City’s chairman with an overall promising start to his career on the bench‚ reaching the 2017 MTN8 final and winning it in 2018‚ and finishing fourth and fifth in the Absa Premiership.
McCarthy’s dismissal followed a period where he publicly questioned the support he had received from Comitis in terms of key signings not being made.
“Listen‚ I think these times [with coronavirus] have also not helped. But since I’ve left I’ve not been in contact or spoken to him or anything‚ or even discussed what even happened‚ or what brought upon what happened‚” McCarthy told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalism Association (Safja).
“We’ve not had that discussion. So ja‚ I keep my distance. And‚ you know‚ I want nothing more than for that club to be successful.
"Because it is my home town club and a club where the chairman is a really good friend of mine.
“Irrespective of‚ things happen in life‚ people lose their jobs‚ there are best friends – you can’t let work come in-between friendships.
“So once all this [coronavirus] is finished I think myself and John definitely would have a sit-down and have a conversation. Because I think friendships are far more important than anything else.
“I’ve known John since I was 17 years old. And then just because I got fired‚ I lost my job‚ and things were said and obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to … but to lose a friendship over that‚ it [the friendship] is far more important.
“So‚ for clarity‚ we haven’t spoken ever since.”
Comitis told TimesLIVE in May he had no bad blood with McCarthy.
“I have no issues with Benni. I still have a lot of respect for him. And he was great for the club‚” Comitis had said.
McCarthy was speaking from his second home in Scotland‚ where he has been putting out feelers for coaching jobs in Europe.