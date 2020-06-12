Siphiwe Tshabalala: 'I remember when we left the hotel Sandton was like a ghost town – there was no one'

Siphiwe Tshabalala said like many young boys and girls he had played the “video” of his stunning opening goal of the 2010 World Cup in his mind as a youngster, and to have actually done it is something he can only feel grateful for.

Describing the morning of Friday, June 11, 2010 – 10 years ago – when Bafana Bafana woke up at Southern Sun Grayston Hotel expectant of their opening game of the first World Cup on African soil against Mexico at Soccer City that afternoon, “Shabba” said for him it was a calm start to the day.

Tshabalala described a bus ride from the South Africans' Sandton base that was surreal in that Johannesburg was like a ghost town, with just about every South African that day glued to their television screens for the opening ceremony and the game.

“On the day of the game, in the morning, it was just a beautiful day. It was a normal routine – wake up, take a shower, breakfast and then go back to the room and rest,” Tshabalala said.

“And then I received a call from my family that on the eve of the World Cup a group of people had gathered at my grandparents’ house in Phiri [in Soweto] where I grew up, all dressed in Bafana colours, waving their flags and blowing their vuvuzelas. And it really touched me.