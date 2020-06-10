Stoke City coach Michael O'Neill tests postive for coronavirus

A friendly between Manchester United and Stoke City was called off at the last minute after the manager of the Championship side, Michael O'Neill, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Stoke had arrived at United's Carrington training base on Tuesday and were in the academy building when they found out.

"Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday (June 8)," read a club statement.

"O'Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing.