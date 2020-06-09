Collins Makgaka hints at leaving Baroka

Baroka's current longest-serving player Collins Makgaka has hinted he may leave at the end of the season as the club he joined in 2015 hasn't said anything about renewing his lapsing deal, with talk that he's "lazy" also irking him.

Makgaka's Bakgaga deal expires at the end of this season. The 23-year-old midfielder has accumulated 61 top-flight appearances since linking up with Baroka from amateur side FC Kodi.

"I don't know what will happen because lately I have not been playing. I don't know what the club will decide. If this is my time to leave I will leave, if I have to stay I will be happy as well, so only time will tell because my contract is expiring at the end of this month [June] and the club has been silent," Makgaka told Sowetan.

"Maybe the club want to see what happens with the Covid-19 situation. I will accept any decision they take. At the end of the day it's my agency [Spring MG] that will see what's good for me."

Having been the Limpopo-based side's pillar of strength in the past two seasons, Makgaka has been surprisingly struggling to nail down a berth in the starting XI this season, with just 11 starts. He thinks his lack of game-time has nothing to do with the coaching changes at the club, suggesting the talk that he's "lazy" is the main factor.

Makgaka has started only two of coach Dylan Kerr's nine league matches, with two subs as well, since the Englishman replaced Zambian mentor Wedson Nyirenda in December. Under Nyirenda this season, Makgaka started nine PSL games.

"It's not the arrival of coach Kerr [that makes him struggle to play regularly]. Even before coach Nyirenda left I was starting to miss a lot of games.

"Nobody is telling me why I am not playing. But I have heard rumours that I am lazy, I cannot say where I got that from," Makgaka said, without elaborating on laziness claims.