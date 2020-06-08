Lionel Messi back in Barcelona training ahead of Mallorca restart

Lionel Messi trained again with his teammates on Monday to give Barcelona a massive boost ahead of their La Liga return against Mallorca on Saturday.

Messi has been suffering from tightness in his right thigh and had not trained fully since last Tuesday.

He sat out sessions on Wednesday and Friday before working alone at Camp Nou on Saturday.

But Barcelona said in a statement their captain has re-joined "the rest of the team in the week of the return to competition in the Spanish league".