Kudwakashe Mahachi out to prove his worth

Despite Kaitano Tembo being his Zimbabwean compatriot, Kudakwashe Mahachi does not use this as something which would walk him straight into the starting line-up at SuperSport United.

Mahachi has vowed to earn his place through continued hard work and not favouritism.

Tembo played a huge role for him to join SuperSport at the beginning of the season from Orlando Pirates but that didn't mean he was going to be given a starting berth on a silver platter.

"It is not difficult to break into the starting line-up here, the only thing you need to do is work hard. If you don't, the coach will not make any favours for you because you come from the same country," Mahachi said yesterday.

"But I'm not expecting favours from him to play me."