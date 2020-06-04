Safa in no hurry to call off promotion playoffs
Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe feels it would be premature to talk about cancelling promotion playoffs for the ABC Motsepe League but admitted that the association would consider different ways of completing the 2019/20 season.
While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is gearing up for a return to training, the third-tier ABC Motsepe League is a long way from making a return.
Government recently announced that professional sports can return to training but amateur competitions like the ABC Motsepe League remain suspended.
A lengthy delay of the third-tier league could cause a headache for the PSL. Every season two teams are promoted to the GladAfrica Championship from the third tier. A playoff system sees the nine champions from each province battle for two promotion spots.
If playoffs take place later, they could affect the resumption of the 2020/21 GladAfrica Championship season.
"We feel confident that the playoffs will still be played. It would be premature at this stage to talk about cancelling," Motlanthe said.
"Of course we are looking at all possibilities as we are engaging with government. [In the] playoffs we are talking about nine teams. Remember, it will not to easy to just promote two without playoffs."
Pressed for comment on whether the two best teams overall from the nine provincial leagues could get automatic promotion, Motlanthe said: "It's still too soon to say. It would be very [pre]mature to give a comment on that."
The PSL and Safa are currently in talks with government about compliance regulations that teams would need to follow when training resumes.
Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa recently announced that professional sports can make a return to training but that only non-contact codes can return to competition.
The Safa-run league cannot yet make a comeback as it is classified as an amateur tier.
