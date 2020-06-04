Safa in no hurry to call off promotion playoffs

Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe feels it would be premature to talk about cancelling promotion playoffs for the ABC Motsepe League but admitted that the association would consider different ways of completing the 2019/20 season.

While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is gearing up for a return to training, the third-tier ABC Motsepe League is a long way from making a return.

Government recently announced that professional sports can return to training but amateur competitions like the ABC Motsepe League remain suspended.

A lengthy delay of the third-tier league could cause a headache for the PSL. Every season two teams are promoted to the GladAfrica Championship from the third tier. A playoff system sees the nine champions from each province battle for two promotion spots.

If playoffs take place later, they could affect the resumption of the 2020/21 GladAfrica Championship season.