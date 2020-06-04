Players in the dark about Bidvest Wits sale

Bidvest Wits may have not confirmed that they are on the verge of selling the club, but uncertainty among the players has grown amid the rumours.

Reports claim Wits will be sold to Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and move to Limpopo.

TTM boss Masala Mulaudzi went as far as saying that they have already deposited R20m into the bank account of one of the Gauteng clubs to fuel the rumours of the Students' alleged sale.

However, speaking on condition they were not named, two Wits players said they are worried as they have not been told anything and don't know what will happen.

"No one has said anything to us and we are in the dark about this as we've been reading in the media that the club will be sold," one player said.