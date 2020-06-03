Chippa's Mahola motivated by his background
The agony of seeing his ill and unemployed mother supporting him and his siblings with her disability grant taught Chippa United midfielder Xolani Mahola to always be a family oriented and responsible individual, especially in his trade, football, where fame and fortune can easily change a person.
Mahola is Chippa's youth development product, who was promoted to the first team in 2017. The lad from New Brighton has started 13 of Chilli Boys' last 14 league outings this season.
The 23-year-old central midfielder was, alongside his three siblings, brought up by a jobless mother, relying on the government disability grant for her tuberculosis (TB) affliction.
Mahola's rather turbulent upbringing is a constant reminder to him to stay level headed and support his family, especially his 52-year-old mother Thembisa Mahola.
"I have three siblings and it's only I who got an opportunity to have a better job.
"My mother raised us through her TB grant... it wasn't easy. Growing up like that created that hunger to work hard for my family," Mahola, who's a third-born child, told Sowetan.
"I make sure my mom, who still has TB and my siblings [Luyanda, Wendy and Asanele] get everything they need. I have taken over from my mother, I am now the breadwinner at home. I won't forget how I grew up and I share all I have with my family."
Mahola spent his first few earnings on renovating and extending his family house in New Brighton.
"The first decent football salary I got in 2017, I spent it on building three more rooms at home.
I renovated the house and bought big sofas and other furniture. I know it's something small, but I am proud to have improved the situation of my family a bit," stated the Chilli Boy.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.