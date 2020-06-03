Chippa's Mahola motivated by his background

Mahola's rather turbulent upbringing is a constant reminder to him to stay level headed and support his family, especially his 52-year-old mother Thembisa Mahola.

"I have three siblings and it's only I who got an opportunity to have a better job.

"My mother raised us through her TB grant... it wasn't easy. Growing up like that created that hunger to work hard for my family," Mahola, who's a third-born child, told Sowetan.

"I make sure my mom, who still has TB and my siblings [Luyanda, Wendy and Asanele] get everything they need. I have taken over from my mother, I am now the breadwinner at home. I won't forget how I grew up and I share all I have with my family."

Mahola spent his first few earnings on renovating and extending his family house in New Brighton.

"The first decent football salary I got in 2017, I spent it on building three more rooms at home.

I renovated the house and bought big sofas and other furniture. I know it's something small, but I am proud to have improved the situation of my family a bit," stated the Chilli Boy.