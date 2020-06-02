Musa Nyatama and Reneilwe Letsholonyane told not to sweat

Veterans Musa Nyatama and Reneilwe Yeye Letsholonyane should not have sleepless nights worrying whether they will get their contracts renewed at Highlands Park.

Brad Kaftel, the Highlands boss, has confirmed that the two players will stay with the Premier Soccer League team next season.

Nyatama, 32, and Letsholonyane, 37, would have been worried after fellow veterans Tendai Ndoro and Enocent Mkhabela, who are also over the age of 30, had their contracts terminated by the Lions of the North last week.

"We are interested in keeping them. These guys are important to us," Kaftel said.

"We've not negotiated yet because we were in lockdown and it has been difficult but they are both quality players and fantastic guys. They are definitely in our plans."

Nyatama and Letsholonyane's contracts were due to end at the end of the month and the duo should be pleased that Highlands Park are continuing with them.