Musa Nyatama and Reneilwe Letsholonyane told not to sweat
Veterans Musa Nyatama and Reneilwe Yeye Letsholonyane should not have sleepless nights worrying whether they will get their contracts renewed at Highlands Park.
Brad Kaftel, the Highlands boss, has confirmed that the two players will stay with the Premier Soccer League team next season.
Nyatama, 32, and Letsholonyane, 37, would have been worried after fellow veterans Tendai Ndoro and Enocent Mkhabela, who are also over the age of 30, had their contracts terminated by the Lions of the North last week.
"We are interested in keeping them. These guys are important to us," Kaftel said.
"We've not negotiated yet because we were in lockdown and it has been difficult but they are both quality players and fantastic guys. They are definitely in our plans."
Nyatama and Letsholonyane's contracts were due to end at the end of the month and the duo should be pleased that Highlands Park are continuing with them.
"We've [yet] to engage with them and their agents to see if we can do a proper deal. They are both great players and they are in our plans for next season, they made a difference for us," Kaftel said.
Highlands were believed to be among a number of teams in the Absa Premiership considering selling their status.
But Kaftel has rubbished that notion, saying they have no intention of selling the team. He, however, didn't rule out the possibility of that happening in the future.
"We are not selling the club. If we were selling we were not going to be releasing players. Last week we released three players - Ndoro, Mkhabela and Molibedi Mokoena," Kaftel said.
"I don't think there are other players we are going to release and we are probably looking to add two or three players to our squad. We got a budget to add at least three or four players to strengthen the team even more. For us, it is business as usual for now and we are certainly looking forward to a new season."