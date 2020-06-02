I will still make impact at Kaizer Chiefs, promises Anthony Akumu

Despite a slow start to his Kaizer Chiefs career, Anthony Akumu has vowed his spell at the club won't go the same way as James Kotei and Godfrey Walusimbi.

The duo, signed amid much fanfare, departed Naturena without having made impact in the past year, and now the spotlight is on Kenyan Akumu to see if he, too, will end up in the doldrums after struggling to command a regular place in Ernst Middendorp's match-day squad.

Just before Covid-19 brought about a premature halt to the Premiership season, Akumu had made just five appearances in the black and gold of Amakhosi, three of which were as a late substitute, while in two starts, he was hauled off at halftime.

Such a modest record could raise doubt about the lanky holding midfielder's ability to cement a place, let alone fulfil expectations as a potential long-term heir to veteran Willard Katsande in the role of a commanding midfield enforcer.

But Akumu, speaking to Sowetan, said he will strive to remain at Chiefs and rekindle the form that saw the club lure him from Zesco United, of Zambia, in January this year.

"It's true that some fans back home expressed reservations about me coming here," the 27-year-old said.

"They feared I would go the same way [as Walusimbi and Kotei] and I won't settle down. But I can't get such criticism into my head. I like challenges. Players are different. [Moving to Chiefs] might not have worked for others, but I think it will work for me. I will ensure it works for me."